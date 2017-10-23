Refrigerator fire evacuates apartment building

FARMINGTON - Residents at the Foothills Heights apartment building on the Fairbanks Road were forced to evacuate the building Saturday evening after a refrigerator caught fire in one of the basement level units.

Foothills Heights is a 35-unit apartment building located at 276 Fairbanks Road, owned by Foothills Management. Farmington Fire Rescue received a call reporting excessive smoke in the hallway of the basement at 10:44 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. The tenant reported a refrigerator had caught fire and that the tenant had used an extinguisher to put it out, but the appliance was still smoking.

After firefighters and police evacuated the building's residents and cleared the smoke, all but the tenant of the impacted apartment were allowed to return. That unit, along with parts of the hallway, received smoke damage, with a Disaster Action Team from the American Red Cross helping to secure a place for the tenant to sleep that night.