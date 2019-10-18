Registration for MSAD 58 after school program still open

The Franklin County Children’s Task Force still has openings for the 21st Century Kids of Northern F.R.A.N.K.L.I.N., a new collaboration with MSAD 58 to bring after school care to student’s grades K-8.

The 21st Century Children of Northern F.R.A.N.K.L.I.N offers FREE structured after school support to students with homework, and activities to promote healthy lifestyles as well as expand and enrich the mind. Tutors will be available to help students for 30 minute blocks of time and homework helpers will also be on hand to support children who just need a bit of support. Support staff will hold break out enrichment sessions such as physical activity, arts, health, literacy and S.T.E.M. activities to encourage children to expand their knowledge base and have fun doing so.

"These aren't your typical 'learning' opportunities, they will be fun, inventive and at times a bit crazy but our goal is for children to want to come after school," said Children’s Task Force Executive Director Renee Whitley.

Planning for this endeavor has been extensive and we still have openings for students who wish to participate in this incredible opportunity. Students from K-8 will be able to take advantage of healthy school snacks and enrichment activities will be provided. The program will run from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Programming began Sept. 23 and will run through the end of May with the summer component beginning the first week of July and running for 5 consecutive weeks Monday through Friday. Enrollment is available year round so visit our website at www.fcctf.org to sign your child up or request a paper registration form by phone at 778-6960.