Reward offered after Strong store burglarized

STRONG - A $5,000 reward has been offered by the owners of the White Elephant Country Store on Main Street, after their business was burglarized Sunday evening.

According to Maine State Police Trooper Reid Bond, the White Elephant was broken into in the overnight hours of Sunday, June 10. Bond said that forcible entry was made into the store, causing minor damage. He noted that investigators are not releasing what was stolen at this time.

The owners are offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information they believe could assist the investigation are being asked to contact Trooper Reid Bond at 207-624-7076.