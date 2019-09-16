Road closures for High Street, Farmington Falls Road announced

FARMINGTON - Monday's explosion at the LEAP Inc. building will impact traffic on nearby roads Monday evening and into Tuesday.

According to the Farmington Police Department, Route 2 traffic in both directions will remain impacted Monday evening and through Tuesday, Sept. 17.

On Monday night, traffic will be diverted onto High Street from the east, and onto Maple Avenue from the west.

Tuesday morning, beginning at 6 a.m., Route 2 will be closed in the area of High Street and the Farmington Falls Road. High Street will be closed from Franklin Avenue to the Farmington Falls Road intersection, with all traffic rerouted to the Whittier Road via signs and barricades. State officials previously indicated that the investigation at the scene of Monday's explosion will continue into Tuesday.

Road closure signs will be posted at the intersection of Farmington Falls Road and Main Street. There will also be road closure signs on Route 2 in the area of Route 156 intersection.

The Farmington Fair is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Sept 17 at its regularly scheduled time and will be accessible from all entrances.

There will be a procession returning Capt. Michael Bell to Farmington tomorrow morning. Additional updates will follow when available.