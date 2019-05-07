Road closures for UMF Commencement announced

FARMINGTON - The University of Maine at Farmington has announced road closures on High and South Street this Saturday, May 11, to accommodate the 2019 Commencement Ceremony.

High Street from Middle Street to Maple Avenue will be closed from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, as will South Street, according to Director of Public Safety Brock Caton. That closure impacts all southbound traffic on High Street and all through traffic, but Farmington residents residing on side streets between Maple Avenue and Lake Avenue may be let through the barricaded area from the Maple Avenue side. Residents are asked to advise the UMF officers working the traffic detail in order to be let through.

Caton noted that increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic is expected all day Saturday so motorists should use caution when traveling throughout downtown Farmington.

In the case of bad weather, the commencement ceremony will be held in the UMF Fitness and Recreation Center on Quebec Street.