Roll over on West Mills Road

Posted by • March 31, 2020 •

At the scene of the crash on the West Mills Road in Industry. (Photo courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

INDUSTRY - The operator of a 2005 Jeep Liberty was treated and released by NorthStar EMS this morning, after the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said her vehicle hit a snowbank and rolled onto its roof.

According to information provided by Sheriff Scott Nichols from Sgt. Nathan Bean, first responders were dispatched to the West Mills Road in Industry at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. A 2005 Jeep Liberty operated by Myra Roderick, 53, was traveling too fast for the road conditions, Bean said, resulting in the operator losing control. The vehicle skidded to opposite side of the roadway, where it hit a snowbank and then rolled over onto its roof.

Roderick was checked by NorthStar EMS at the scene and then released.

The operator of this 2005 Jeep Liberty was treated and released by EMS after the crash. (Photo courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

In addition to Bean, FCSO Deputy Alec Frost responded, as did Industry Fire Department and NorthStar personnel.

