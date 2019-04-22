Route 140 closed in Jay due to flooding

[Update 10:20 a.m.] - According to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, Maine Department of Transportation has also closed the bridge on Route 140 due to high water.

JAY - Route 140, locally known as the Intervale Road, is closed near the Davenport Hill Road due to flooding.

The Jay Highway Department was instructed to close off the road due to high water on the roadway. Flood warnings remain in effect along the Androscoggin and Kennebec rivers Monday after rain fell across the state.