Franklin Countys First News

Route 140 closed in Jay due to flooding

Posted by • April 22, 2019 •

MDOT has closed the bridge over Route 140 due to high water. (submitted photo)

[Update 10:20 a.m.] - According to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, Maine Department of Transportation has also closed the bridge on Route 140 due to high water.

JAY - Route 140, locally known as the Intervale Road, is closed near the Davenport Hill Road due to flooding.

The Jay Highway Department was instructed to close off the road due to high water on the roadway. Flood warnings remain in effect along the Androscoggin and Kennebec rivers Monday after rain fell across the state.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives