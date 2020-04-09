Here is the route for Larry Lord’s homecoming escort

An escort of first responders will help bring Larry Lord home from a Boston-area hospital Friday.

Lord is currently scheduled to depart Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital at 11 a.m., reaching the Maine/New Hampshire state line at noon and the Augusta Fire Department at 2 p.m. From Augusta, the escort will travel north on Route 27 through New Sharon and turn left on Route 2 towards Farmington. The escort will turn right onto High Street in Farmington, making a left on Broadway and another left onto Main Street before proceeding through Wilton and turning left on Route 4 into Jay and Livermore Falls. The escort will then turn left on Route 133/Franklin Road to bring Lord to his home in Jay at the estimated time of 3:30 p.m.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland said Thursday via email that the estimated time of arrival in Farmington for Lord's escort was roughly 3 p.m. Times could change due to weather conditions, he noted.

Lord's transport will be met at the Maine border by the State Police Honor Guard, McCausland said, and joined in Augusta by personnel with the State Fire Marshal's Office, Farmington Fire Rescue and Jay Police Department, among others.

Motorists along the route are encouraged to stay in their vehicles and those standing outside must exercise social distancing, McCausland said.