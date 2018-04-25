RSU 73 budget passes in all three towns

JAY - The Regional School Unit 73 budget passed in all three member towns Tuesday evening, approving an $18.8 million budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Livermore voters approved validating the budget set at the April 5 district-wide budget meeting by a vote of 65 to 41, while Livermore Falls approved the budget by a vote of 54 to 24. Turnout was significantly higher for the Jay vote, which corresponded with the municipal elections and annual town meeting, with 271 votes in favor of the budget and 208 opposed.

The combined total was 390 in favor and 273 opposed.

The $18.8 million budget includes an increase of $749,907 over the current fiscal year, or 4.15 percent. Increases include $720,000 in additional Special Education expenditures relating to more out-of-district placements and the creation of a day treatment program for elementary students. RSU 73 is seeking to create a behavioral program for approximately a dozen students in grades 2 to 5, hiring a Special Education teacher and two Ed Techs, as well as utilizing time from other specialists. That program, which is budgeted at $183,000, would run out of Spruce Mountain Elementary School.

Of the $18.8 million budget, $9.31 million will be paid for by the local towns. Another $7.97 million will be paid for by the state, with $1.5 million coming from other sources, mostly a $1.36 million cash balance.

While the budget is increasing by $750,000, the local assessments are projected to decrease in all three towns by a combined total of $1.44 million. This is due to statewide changes in General Purpose Aid, the use of a $1.35 million cash balance and a significant reduction in Jay's valuation. Under the proposed budget, Jay's local tax assessment would decline by $1.39 million, as compared to the current fiscal year, down to $5.66 million. Livermore's assessment would go to $1.91 million, a decrease of $36,000; Livermore Falls' assessment would go to $1.73 million, a decrease of $2,900.

Jay also reelected two incumbent directors to the RSU 73 school board. Directors Michael Morrell and Joel Pike were both reelected to three-year terms.