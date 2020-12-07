RSU 73 reports positive COVID-19 case, switches to virtual learning

LIVERMORE FALLS - Regional School Unit 73 has announced that they will operate remotely after finding out that a staff member from the high school has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual has connections throughout the district, Superintendent Scott Albert said in a letter to staff and students, therefore all schools will transition to virtual learning. All individuals who may have been exposed have been contacted.

Albert said he hopes students and staff can return to the hybrid model on Tuesday, Dec. 15. In order to give staff appropriate time to prepare for the fully-remote learning model, classes will begin on Thursday, Dec. 10.

Updates will be shared accordingly, Albert wrote.