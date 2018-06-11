RSU 78 voters set $4.36 million budget, validation vote is Tuesday

RANGELEY - Residents of school district Regional School Unit 78 approved a $4.36 million budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year on June 5.

The $4,366,571.05 budget covers the costs of the Rangeley Lakes Regional School in Rangeley.

A validation vote will be held on June 12 at the RSU member towns' polls. Those communities are: Rangeley, Dallas Plantation, Magalloway, Rangeley Plantation, and Sandy River Plantation. Residents will be asked if they approve the amount passed at the budget meeting with a “yes” vote supporting the budget and a “no” vote rejecting it.