RSU 9 nutrition program has served nearly 15,000 meals, ending extra delivery for weekends

FARMINGTON - The Regional School Unit 9 school nutrition program intends to stop including extra food for the weekend

In a letter addressed to the RSU 9 Community, Superintendent Tina Meserve noted that since March 17, the second day of the schools being closed, the school nutrition program had prepared and packaged close to 15,000 breakfast and lunch meals. Funding is primarily covered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Child Nutrition Program, although food and funding has been donated from other local sources as well.

The meals are distributed at pick-up locations across the district, but are also delivered door-to-door by volunteer drivers for those that can't make a pick-up location. They're available for any child ages 0 to 19.

While the district has been including extra deliveries to cover weekends, Meserve said that practice would be coming to an end.

"Due to the extremely high number of meals produced and distributed each day, last Friday’s delivery included the final weekend extra meal delivery we are able to provide," Meserve wrote.

She also directed people to a list of free local resources.