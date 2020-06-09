RSU 9 offering summer nutrition program
FARMINGTON - The Regional School Unit 9 Nutrition Program will be offering a free summer meal program for children up the age of 18.
According to the district, the program will distribute a lunch and a breakfast for the following day on weekdays from June 15 through Aug. 7. No food will be distributed on Friday, July 3.
The following meal pick-up sites and times have been established to provide consistent and healthy breakfast and lunch meals during the summer. Meals will be packaged to go to promote social distancing. Family members may pick up meals for any child up to age 18.
Farmington/New Vineyard
11 a.m. - Leave from Mt. Blue Campus
11:10-11:15 a.m. - Madore’s Market
11:20-11:30 a.m. - Sandy River Terrace
11:40-11:50 a.m. - Our Village Market, New Vineyard
12:00-12:05 p.m. - Grant Lee’s, Fairbanks Rd.
12:05-12:10 p.m. - Foothills Heights Apartments
Wilton
11 a.m. - Leave from Mt. Blue Campus
11:15-11:20 a.m. - Fernwold Apartments
11:20-11:30 a.m. - Bass Park (head of lake)
11:30-11:40 a.m. - United Methodist Church
11:45-12 p.m. - Kineowatha Park
12:05-12:10 p.m. - Bishop Park East Wilton
Farmington/Chesterville
10:45 a.m. - Leave from Mt. Blue Campus
11-11:10 a.m. - Blueberry Hill Apartments, North St.
11:15-11:20 a.m. - End of Sawtelle Lane
11:20-11:30 a.m. - Ron’s Market
11:30-11:40 a.m. - Corner of Cascade Leisure Park & High St.
11:45:11:50 a.m. - Church of Christ, Farmington Falls
12:05-12:15 p.m. - Chesterville Town Garage
Industry/Starks/New Sharon
10:45 a.m. - Leave from Mt. Blue Campus
11-11:10 a.m. - Mallet School Bus Circle
11:25-11:30 a.m. - Head of Clearwater Lake
11:45-11:50 a.m. - Starks Town Garage
11:55-12 p.m. - Corner of Krebs Corner and Sandy River Rd.
12:15-12:25 p.m. - Sandy River Farm Supply (behind store)
For more information, please email Chef Andy at ahutchins@mtbluersd.org.
Leave a Response