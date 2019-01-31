Update: 10-year-old charged in bomb scare
[Update 10:51 p.m.] - A press release issued by Superintendent Tina Meserve Thursday evening had additional details about the district and first responder responses to the threat, which was called in at 4:03 p.m. Meserve said that three buses were on the road with students when the threat came in: two diverted to the New Sharon Fire Department while a third went to the Starks Fire Department. The parents of those affected students were notified directly by the bus garage.
The elementary student that police believe called in the threat is 10 years old, according to Meserve. The student has been charged as a juvenile with terrorizing, a Class C felony. The case will be referred to the Juvenile Community Corrections Officer.
Meserve confirmed that all district buses, including one at an athletic event, were searched with bomb-sniffing dogs. Buildings were also evacuated until the investigation was complete. School will be in session Friday.
The response to the threat and the ensuing investigation included the Farmington Police Department, Maine State Police, Somerset County Sheriff’s Department, Somerset Regional Communication Center, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Somerset County EMA, Franklin Region Communication Center, Wilton Police Department, Winthrop Communication Center, RSU 73, the RSU 9 bus garage and local area fire departments.
[Update 7:16 p.m.] - Police have identified an elementary school student as the person that called in a bomb threat to the Franklin County Regional Communications Center Thursday afternoon, Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck said.
Peck said that the elementary school student had made an admission regarding the threat, which was called in utilizing the 9-1-1 line at the dispatch center at 4:10 p.m. The caller said that a bomb had been placed on an unspecified RSU 9 bus. After-school activities at RSU 9 schools were subsequently cancelled and parents were asked to pick their students up from school.
Peck said that the student, who is approximately 8 or 9 years old, would be charged. The specific nature of those charges hadn't been determined as of Thursday evening.
Personnel from RSU 9, the town fire departments, as well as local, county and state police had assisted with the evening's incident, Peck said, while the district's buses had been searched and cleared by dogs. School will be held tomorrow, per usual.
Peck said that he wanted to thank the public, which had responded with information pertaining to the incident and had assisted the police. He reiterated that the safety of the district's students was paramount, and that all of the evening's efforts that gone toward securing that safety.
FARMINGTON - Parents of Regional School Unit 9 students are being asked to come pick up students involved in after-school activities Thursday evening, after a bomb threat was called into the Franklin County Regional Communications Center.
No device of any kind has been found. No injuries of any kind have been reported.
According to Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck, the call came into the dispatch center through 9-1-1 at 4:10 p.m. The caller claimed that a bomb had been placed on a RSU 9 bus. A particular bus was not specified in the call.
Peck said that school officials and police made the decision to immediately suspend all after-school activities and to cancel the afternoon shuttle bus. When the call came in, most RSU 9 buses were in the bus garage. Two buses that were already on the road when the call came in and they were evacuated.
Parents of students involved in after-school activities are asked to come pick up their children at their respective schools as soon as possible. A PowerSchool notification has been sent to parents with that information and a request to that effect.
Officers and police dogs are already on the scene and will be checking the buses and school buildings, Peck said, calling the threat a "top priority." More dogs are expected to arrive from other departments throughout the evening.
"We're going to be checking all the buses," Peck said. "Safety [of students] is paramount and we want to err on the side of caution." Peck said that school buildings would also be checked.
As of 6 p.m., the plan is that RSU 9 will reopen on Friday at the normal time. New information will be posted when it becomes available.
Hopefully this kid and parents are made to reimburse the costs of everything. Police,fire department, school officials Thank you for acting quickly and resolving this immature act.
The suspect is eight or nine years old, and "will be charged??!!" I am not sure what kind of charges you bring against a child that young! That this got resolved so quickly is great - thanks so much to the leadership, staff and especially bus drivers of RSU 9 for their quick response, as well as to the Farmington police. Hopefully this is a learning experience, especially for the young suspect..
So young to be pulling pranks like this, what was this kid thinking......8 or 9 years old.
So the ones that molest kids this age get a slap and this prankster faces a felony? Even Trump doesn’t make threats that absurd! Scott, perhaps the kid learned that if you want a long weekend call in the threat Friday morning, not Thursday afternoon.
Felony charges Scott this is no prank this is very very serious especially in todays society. This kid needs to learn now that this is not acceptable. Where was the supervision (parents guardian) they should be liable for the costs of all the first responders and resources used. Actions like this that aren’t properly handled leads to extra programs in our schools such as pals or something else that costs tax payers more and more if we don’t start holding people accountable for their actions now.
Grateful to the members of the Starks Fire Department for reassuring and caring for our children as the bus was searched.
from what I've seen, all young kids have their own cell phone, this could have been called in on school property, and had nothing to do with supervision, punishment should be mandatory, but don't think this is a felony, I stand corrected if it is..
@Captain Planet I read the comments on pretty much every DailyBulldog post, but rarely ever contribute, but your 7:10am comment has compelled me to, as it's in extremely bad taste. This is not a situation to be joked about, nor is giving poor "advice" on a public forum appropriate, as children are impressionable. Please double-think and review your posts before clicking submit.
Yes, this child should be charged. In the response from RSU 9 superintendent it stated the child was 10 years old. Either way 8,9,10 the child knows right from wrong, my 8 year old knows that a bomb threat is not an ok thing to do. If we don’t nip it in the bud now, think of the things that could possibly happen later on. We need to go back to making kids take responsibility for their actions and not just sweep it under the rug. As for the parents concern they need to be talked to also. This a serious action people, which requires serious consequences. Also a huge thank you to everyone involved that resolved the situation as quickly as possible.
It's good it wasn't real, nobody harmed and gave everyone involved some training.
The only reason kids do this stuff is for attention. They think its cool and funny when what they did makes the news.
Don't give them the attention they crave. Don't report these stories. It will be a matter of time before another incident.
Back in the 70s bomb scares were common place.
They happened on a weekly basis There were bomb scares
Pulled fire alarms. And Many a toilet blown up with m80s.
We had so many bomb scares that eventually they didn’t even evacuate the school .
Guess kids havent Changed much. Glad it all worked out for everyone.