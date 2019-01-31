Update: 10-year-old charged in bomb scare

[Update 10:51 p.m.] - A press release issued by Superintendent Tina Meserve Thursday evening had additional details about the district and first responder responses to the threat, which was called in at 4:03 p.m. Meserve said that three buses were on the road with students when the threat came in: two diverted to the New Sharon Fire Department while a third went to the Starks Fire Department. The parents of those affected students were notified directly by the bus garage.

The elementary student that police believe called in the threat is 10 years old, according to Meserve. The student has been charged as a juvenile with terrorizing, a Class C felony. The case will be referred to the Juvenile Community Corrections Officer.

Meserve confirmed that all district buses, including one at an athletic event, were searched with bomb-sniffing dogs. Buildings were also evacuated until the investigation was complete. School will be in session Friday.

The response to the threat and the ensuing investigation included the Farmington Police Department, Maine State Police, Somerset County Sheriff’s Department, Somerset Regional Communication Center, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, Somerset County EMA, Franklin Region Communication Center, Wilton Police Department, Winthrop Communication Center, RSU 73, the RSU 9 bus garage and local area fire departments.

[Update 7:16 p.m.] - Police have identified an elementary school student as the person that called in a bomb threat to the Franklin County Regional Communications Center Thursday afternoon, Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck said.

Peck said that the elementary school student had made an admission regarding the threat, which was called in utilizing the 9-1-1 line at the dispatch center at 4:10 p.m. The caller said that a bomb had been placed on an unspecified RSU 9 bus. After-school activities at RSU 9 schools were subsequently cancelled and parents were asked to pick their students up from school.

Peck said that the student, who is approximately 8 or 9 years old, would be charged. The specific nature of those charges hadn't been determined as of Thursday evening.

Personnel from RSU 9, the town fire departments, as well as local, county and state police had assisted with the evening's incident, Peck said, while the district's buses had been searched and cleared by dogs. School will be held tomorrow, per usual.

Peck said that he wanted to thank the public, which had responded with information pertaining to the incident and had assisted the police. He reiterated that the safety of the district's students was paramount, and that all of the evening's efforts that gone toward securing that safety.

FARMINGTON - Parents of Regional School Unit 9 students are being asked to come pick up students involved in after-school activities Thursday evening, after a bomb threat was called into the Franklin County Regional Communications Center.

No device of any kind has been found. No injuries of any kind have been reported.

According to Farmington Police Chief Jack Peck, the call came into the dispatch center through 9-1-1 at 4:10 p.m. The caller claimed that a bomb had been placed on a RSU 9 bus. A particular bus was not specified in the call.

Peck said that school officials and police made the decision to immediately suspend all after-school activities and to cancel the afternoon shuttle bus. When the call came in, most RSU 9 buses were in the bus garage. Two buses that were already on the road when the call came in and they were evacuated.

Parents of students involved in after-school activities are asked to come pick up their children at their respective schools as soon as possible. A PowerSchool notification has been sent to parents with that information and a request to that effect.

Officers and police dogs are already on the scene and will be checking the buses and school buildings, Peck said, calling the threat a "top priority." More dogs are expected to arrive from other departments throughout the evening.

"We're going to be checking all the buses," Peck said. "Safety [of students] is paramount and we want to err on the side of caution." Peck said that school buildings would also be checked.

As of 6 p.m., the plan is that RSU 9 will reopen on Friday at the normal time. New information will be posted when it becomes available.