RSU 9 reports two positive COVID-19 cases

FARMINGTON - Two campuses of Regional School Unit 9 will be operating remotely for the remainder of the week according to a letter from RSU 9 administration; the change is due to two positive cases of COVID-19. Mt. Blue Middle School, and Mt. Blue Campus which incorporates the high school and Foster Tech Center, will all be closed to in-person instruction through Friday.

Maine Center for Disease and Control has been notified, according to the letter. Following protocol, the district will be assigned a CDC case investigator who will coordinate contact tracing to notify any other potentially exposed individuals.