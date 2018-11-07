Russell Black elected to State Senate 17

WILTON - Rep. Russell Black (R - Wilton) was elected to the state senate Tuesday, and will fill the seat currently occupied by the outgoing Sen. Tom Saviello (R - Wilton).

Running as the Republican candidate, Black received 9,620 votes, compared to 7,969 votes for Democratic candidate Jan Collins, also of Wilton. Senate District 17 consists of all of Franklin County, plus the towns of Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon and Vienna in Kennebec County.

Collins narrowly took a few towns, including Farmington, Carrabassett Valley and all four towns in Kennebec County, but Black ran up bigger margins throughout much of Franklin County.

Black, who owns and operates Black Acres Farm in Wilton, has served four terms in House District 114 and will be succeeded by Randall Hall, another Wilton resident, following the results on Tuesday's election.