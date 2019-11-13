Selectboard approves bid for new fire engine

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Fire Rescue will be getting a new truck following an overwhelmingly positive vote at last week's referendum.

An article to fund the purchase passed by a vote of 564 to 103. Tuesday evening, the Board of Selectmen accepted a bid from Minuteman Fire and Rescue Apparatus Inc. of Walpole, Mass. The new truck will replace Engine 1, a 2002 pumper truck that was previously deemed irreparable due to corrosion and persistent electrical issues.

The bid came in at $806,476. The town will take out a $500,000 bond for the engine, augmenting $300,000 from the department's reserve account. Over the 10-year life of the proposed bond, the town will pay the principal plus roughly $82,000 in interest. There would be a discount of $22,000 if the amount could be paid in full. Town Manager Richard Davis is looking into that option.

In other business, the board approved the purchase of a snowblower for the Public Works Department in the amount of $20,000.