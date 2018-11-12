Silver Alert issued for Franklin County man

Police are asking the public to be on the look out for a 76-year-old man that left his home in Franklin County Thursday to travel to North Windham, Conn.

Police say that Robert Wetherbee, 76, was operating a blue 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck with a registration tag of 6924TD when he left his home in Maine to travel to Connecticut. He never arrived.

Anyone who has seen Wetherbee or his truck is asked to contact the Connecticut State Police at 860-465-5400.