Local Business Changes/Availability: Updated March 18

[Editor's Note: We've moved the notifications list to the top of this post to make it easier to find and will be periodically updating it.]

Notifications regarding small businesses

If you own or operate a business and would like to add your information below, please email editor@dailybulldog.com

Grantlee's Tavern and Grill is closing until further notice for everyone's safety.

Farmington D.... is closed until customers and employees can be safe from getting sick.

Uno Mas is currently taking to-go orders only, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Payment is accepting in person on over the phone. People can call: 778-9222. The menu is on our website: www.unomasgrill.com and on our Facebook page.

Frost Antiques and Gifts is closed until further notice. We will keep you informed about our reopening on our FB page.

Tumbledown Brewing. Starting tomorrow we will be offering free can delivery on orders over $30 within a 15-mile radius of the brewery. Call us at 491-9882 to place an order. If you don't get through please leave a message with your name and number or try again later. We will take payment over the phone and will verify your ID upon delivery. The name on the ID must match the credit card. Deliveries will be made on Wednesdays and Fridays with an order deadline of noon that day for same-day delivery.

We are also turning our front window into a Take-Out window for those who want to get a little fresh air and pick up your beer here! Beer options will be posted outside and online, we will take your order, process your payment and bring you your beer! If you call us in advance we can even have your order ready and waiting for you!

Calzolaio Pasta Co. will be accepting phone orders, mobile ordering, in-town Wilton free delivery and will be utilizing Downtown Delivery.

Wilton Hardware and Ambition brewing open normal hours. See Facebook for promo and new procedures

The P.U.C. has directed Mt. Blue Standard Water District's office is closed to the public for face to face meetings until further notice. Payments/messages may be mailed to 11 Main Street, Phillips, ME 04966 or dropped in the secure drop slot to the right of the entry door. In order to continue to serve our customers, staff will be available by phone (639-5306), Fax (639-5258) or email (blueh2o@tdstelme.net)from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Messages left on the answering machine after office hours will be handled the next business day.

At this time, Java Joe’s Corner Café is carry out only with regular menu and regular hours.

Vera's Iron and Vine will be open normal hours until forced to change.

Mary Lello Acupuncture is closed for the remaining of March.

Farmington Underground is closed until at least the first week of April.

Narrow Gauge Cinemas is open with significantly reduced seating to assure social distancing.

WILTON - The rapid spread of COVID-19 has forced nearly all organizations and businesses to adapt to the circumstances, with many small business owners simply closing their doors for the time being. Predictions of when the pandemic may subside have ranged from two weeks to several months, putting the economy at risk of a recession, President Trump said yesterday. The President is calling on all Americans to avoid travel and social gatherings, and to stay home as much as possible in the hopes of reducing the rate of spread.

Locally, business owners are preparing to get hit hard.

"This is my entire income. So it's going to be a problem," owner of Mixed Up Diane Ellis said. "But we'll get through it."

Ellis is one of many local businesses offering over-the-phone ordering and curbside pickup. Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers is offering free shipping with the hopes that customers will utilize the online ordering system, and many stores have special discounts in effect to reflect the drop in sales. Governor Janet Mills announced yesterday Small Business Administration Economic Impact Disaster Loans will be available to help offset costs temporarily. The loans will offer $2 million in assistance and can be used for business-related debt, payroll, rent and other fees that are adding to the struggle. Those loans can be accessed by applying online here. For questions call 1-800-659-2955.

For restaurants, the situation is even more layered.

"We either have to have food, or not," owner of Salt & Pepper and Sugar Too Mary Beane said.

Beane said they plan to stay open, with an adjusted menu that uses ingredients that won't go bad as quickly.

"We're just going to cook like normal, and if people don't come out we'll start giving stuff away," she said.

Salt & Pepper opened less than a year ago, so closing isn't an option, Beane said. Plus, there is her staff, who rely on the hours and tips as their regular income. Beane said they will be amping up their sanitation requirements- cleaning all surfaces, door knobs, bathrooms and other areas every 30 minutes.

"We'll just have to be judicious and careful," she said.

Other restaurants are offering take-out only, with the option of just pulling up to the door for pick-up. Calzolaio Pasta Company, Downtown Press Cafe and others will be promoting the use of Downtown Delivery as an in-home option.