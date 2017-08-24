South Freeport man rescued off of Saddleback Mountain

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION - Maine Game Wardens, Rangeley firefighters and NorthStar EMS personnel responded to the back side of Saddleback Mountain Wednesday afternoon, after a South Freeport man seriously injured his ankle.

According to the Maine Warden Service, Robert Sweet, 60 of South Freeport, was hiking with friends on the back side of Saddleback Mountain, just north of Eddy Pond, when he injured his ankle. Wardens began responding just before 3 p.m., arriving at a section of the Appalachian Trail.

Wardens, Rangeley Fire Department and NorthStar EMS all responded to the scene, with wardens and other rescuers driving ATVs approximately 5 miles up a trail to an intersection with the Appalachian Trail. With the assistance of rescue personnel and a pair of crutches, Sweet was able to move down the trail to meet with a NorthStar ambulance.

He was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital for treatment.