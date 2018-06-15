South Street closed for next week’s training exercise on UMF campus

FARMINGTON - People are being asked to avoid three buildings on the University of Maine at Farmington campus next week, as a county-wide training exercise will be taking place.

The UMF Campus Police Department will be administering active threat/shooter training on Thursday, June 21 in Mallett Hall, Ricker Hall and Roberts Hall. Law enforcement, the fire department and EMS will be at those locations. The public is asked to avoid those buildings.

To accommodate the training, South Street will be closed from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.