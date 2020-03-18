State announces additional restrictions on restaurant, bars and social gatherings

AUGUSTA - Governor Janet Mills announced new actions to combat the spread of COVID-19 through the state at a press conference Wednesday morning, including banning dine-in services at bars and restaurants for the next 14 days, prohibiting social gatherings of more than 10 people and urging non-essential public-facing businesses to close.

Maine Center for Disease Control is tracking 42 cases, individuals with either positive or presumptive positive test results, in at least seven counties across the state. That number includes 14 new cases from yesterday's update, but does not include three non-residents that were transferred into the care of their home state or another individual in Androscoggin County who had COVID-19 but has since recovered. Four people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized.

With the authority granted by the state of civil emergency, Mills issued executive orders mandating that all restaurants and bars statewide close to dine-in customers effective March 18 at 6 p.m. for a period of 14 days until midnight, March 31. Take-out, delivery, and drive-through options can continue. Mills asked Maine residents to consider buying take-out meals or gift cards to support local businesses.

The governor also prohibited all gatherings of more than 10 people until further notice, a number that follows the U.S. CDC guidelines. Gatherings subject to the order are "those that are primarily social, personal, and discretionary events not work-related events." These include: community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based events; social clubs; sporting events with spectators; concerts, conventions, fundraisers, parades, fairs, and festivals; and any similar event or activity in a venue such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater, gymnasium, fitness center or private club.

Mills noted that the order would be reviewed prior to March 31, in case it needed to be extended or revised.

While not included in the order, Mills also urged non-essential public-facing businesses, such as gyms, hair salons, theaters, casinos, shopping malls, to close their doors for the next two weeks to minimize public gatherings. That does not include businesses that provide essential services including, but not limited to: food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, construction, trash collection, grocery and household goods (including convenience stores), home repair and hardware and auto repair, pharmacy and other medical facilities, biomedical and health care, child care, post offices and shipping outlets, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and animal feed and supply stores, shipping stores, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging.

Other businesses, including legal services, business and management consulting, professional services and insurance services, are encouraged to have employees work remotely.

In all cases, Mills asked Mainers to employ social distancing, considered by public health experts to be one of the most effective ways to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Other steps include the same preventive measures that avoid catching a cold: washing hands often for 20 seconds. Cover coughs and sneezes. Stay home if sick. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, shortness of breath and lower respiratory distress. Call ahead to a health care professional if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness. Health care providers will make the initial determination on whether COVID-19 testing is advisable. As appropriate, health providers will take samples and submit them to Maine CDC.

Mills also signed into law today an emergency bill granting her access to at least $11 million in State funding to respond to COVID-19 and an omnibus emergency bill expanding authorities of State and local officials to allow them greater flexibility to respond to the virus. The bipartisan supplemental budget also provides $1 million to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support public health nurses and cover costs of lab tests and other response efforts not otherwise federally funded.

Upon Mills' request, the Small Business Administration declared that Maine businesses are now eligible to apply for economic support loans to help them overcome any temporary loss of revenue due to COVID-19. Additionally, the emergency omnibus package she signed today temporarily revises eligibility for unemployment insurance to extend it to individuals whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19. It also temporarily waives the one week waiting period for benefits so that workers may obtain benefits faster and ensures that claims for UI will not affect an employer’s experience rating. It also establishes a consumer loan guarantee program through FAME, in partnership with financial institutions, to provide low- or no- interest loans for eligible people in Maine.

For more information on Maine’s response to COVID-19 and updated testing results, visit the Maine CDC website. Additionally, Maine CDC and 211 Maine have launched a new option for Mainers to get answers to questions about COVID-19 at any time. This service is available by dialing 211 (or 1-866-811-5695), texting your ZIP code to 898-211, or emailing info@211maine.org.