State dismisses sex charge against Carthage man

FARMINGTON - A felony sex charge filed against a Carthage man was dismissed last week, with the attorney for the state citing insufficient evidence to proceed.

William Pulk, 62 of Carthage, was arrested on Oct. 2, 2019, on the charge of unlawful sexual contact by Franklin County Sheriff's Office Lt. David St. Laurent.

The investigation began as a Department of Health and Human Services complaint into the possible sexual assault of a juvenile. St. Laurent and a DHHS investigator interviewed the juvenile and Pulk as part of the investigation, prior to arresting Pulk on Oct. 2.

Deputy District Attorney James Andrews filed a dismissal for the single charge against Pulk on June 29, citing "insufficient evidence" as the reason.