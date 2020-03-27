State extends driver licenses, permits during emergency

AUGUSTA - Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap announced today that many credentials issued by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles that expire within the current state emergency period will be extended.

The Office of Gov. Janet Mills, by executive order issued Monday, March 23, extended a waiver for all driver’s licenses, driver permits, State identification cards, commercial driver licenses, dealer licenses, salvage motor vehicle recycler licenses, driver/rider school licenses and instructor licenses that expire during the period of emergency, which began March 15, 2020.

Additionally, driver license vision test requirements are waived during this period, which allows many driver license and State ID holders to use the online renewal service.

Mills’ executive order also suspends registration requirements for vehicles and trailers after transfer of title or ownership. This action will allow private sales to continue during the BMV closure, as staff are not available to process new registrations.

Dunlap closed the Bureau of Motor Vehicles on March 17, 2020. Waivers will expire within 30 days after the end of the emergency period, per the executive order, and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will process transactions upon reopening.