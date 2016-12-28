Storm cancellations, postponements for Thursday

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to the pending snowstorm which is expected to bring 12 to 18 inches of snow on Thursday and Friday. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Thursday, Dec. 29: Due to the coming snowstorm, the Death & Dessert (Maine Crime Writer's author visit) program scheduled for Thursday at the Carrabassett Valley Library will be postponed and the new date announced soon!

Thursday, Dec. 29: Due to the impending inclement weather, there will be no Mt. Blue High School athletic team practices/activities tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 29th, after noon.