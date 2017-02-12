Storm cancellations through Monday, Feb. 13: All schools closed

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to another winter storm. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Monday, Feb 13: The UMF Fitness & Recreation Center will be closed for the entire day.

Monday, Feb. 13: UCU is closed tomorrow, Monday Feb. 13th.

Monday, Feb. 13: Western Mountain Chiropractic will be closed Monday, 2/13/17. We will reopen Tuesday at 8am until 5pm.

Monday, Feb. 13: RSU 73 (Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls) schools closed.

Monday, Feb. 13: RSU 78 (Rangeley Lakes Regional School) will be closed on Monday.

Monday, Feb. 13: The University of Maine at Farmington will be closed on Monday.

Monday, Feb. 13: Senior Planning Center in Farmington will be closed Monday, Feb. 13.

Monday, Feb. 13: Chesterville Town Office will be closed on Monday.

Monday, Feb. 13: MSAD 58 schools are closed on Monday, Feb. 13.

Monday, Feb. 13: Healthquest Chiropractic in Farmington will be closed tomorrow.

Monday, Feb. 13: New Sharon Town Office will be closed on Monday.

Monday, Feb. 13: All RSU 9 (Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Wilton, Weld) schools will be closed on Monday.

Monday, Feb. 13: The Jay Select Board and budget meetings that were scheduled for tomorrow night (2/13) are cancelled.

Monday, Feb. 13: The Farmington Town Office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 13, due to inclement weather. Also, the 6 p.m. Farmington Planning Board meeting has been cancelled.

Monday, Feb. 13: The annual Mitten Basketball game between the Strong and Phillips 8th grade that has been scheduled for Feb. 13th, is being postponed TBD due to predicted messy weather. We'll be sure to let folks know when it will be rescheduled, as besides it being a fun event, the proceeds from the evening are going to a good cause.

Sunday, Feb. 12: Shorey Chapel in Industry has cancelled the morning service on February 12th due to the storm and road conditions.

Saturday, Feb. 11: The public supper and chocolate dessert silent auction scheduled for this evening at the First Congregational Church, Main Street, Wilton, has been postponed to Saturday, April 8.

Saturday, Feb. 11: Phillips Community Church: Saturday night Feb. 11 Valentine Community Potluck cancelled.

Sunday, Feb. 12: Phillips Community Church Feb. 12 Sunday service cancelled.