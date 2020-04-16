Strong town meeting postponed again

STRONG - The annual town meeting and election most recently scheduled for May 1 and May 2 has once again been postponed, to an undetermined future date.

The Board of Selectmen met Tuesday for their regularly-scheduled meeting via videoconferencing and moved to postpone the election and town meeting from their respective May 1 and May 2 dates to a yet-to-be determined date in the future. Last month, the board rescheduled the March town meeting as part of a statewide flurry of postponements and closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.