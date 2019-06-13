Student conflict results in brief ‘lock-out’ at MBHS

FARMINGTON - A conflict between two students resulted in a lock-out and a police response to Mt. Blue High School Thursday morning.

According to Superintendent Tina Meserve, the incident occurred as students were arriving at school Thursday morning. To create space in order to appropriately and safely handle the issue, Meserve said, school officials called for a "lock-out," directing students to proceed directly to their classrooms.

Administrators contacted parents via text message and email, Meserve said. The incident was over quickly and the lock-out was soon lifted.

Farmington Police Department Deputy Chief Shane Cote said that one officer responded to the school in addition to Officer Bridgette Gilbert, who was already in the building as the school resource officer. No arrests were made and the issue will be handled by the school district's discipline process.