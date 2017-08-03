Temple rejects new budget

FARMINGTON - Mt. Blue Regional School District is holding its validation vote for the 2017-18 budget today in all 10 towns. Polls will close for most towns at 6, 7 or 8 p.m. tonight.

Temple, however, runs its polls from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. Preliminary, unofficial results indicate that voters there rejected the new, $33.9 million budget with 50 votes in favor and 69 votes opposed.

Results will be posted, as they come in, here:

Temple - 50 yes and 69 no

More details on the budget approved at the July 25 meeting can be found here.

The initial validation vote, held on June 13, resulted in the budget being defeated with 1,457 votes cast in favor and 1,641 votes cast in opposition. Those results can be see here:

Town-by-town results for the validation vote:

Weld - 34 yes and 52 no

Temple - 65 yes and 75 no

Chesterville - 61 yes and 183 no

Starks - 84 yes and 19 no

Industry - 65 yes and 89 no

Farmington - 644 yes and 501 no

New Vineyard - 31 yes and 109 no

New Sharon - 139 yes and 207 no

Vienna - 61 yes and 57 no

Wilton - 273 yes and 349 no