Temple town meeting is Monday night

TEMPLE - Residents will head to the town office Monday evening for the annual town meeting, electing a selectman and a road commissioner from the floor.

The town meeting begins at 7 p.m. at March 9 at the Town Hall on the Temple Road.

The three-year seat occupied by Selectman Austin Foss and a two-year Road Commissioner position currently filled by Toby Hellgren will be set at the town meeting, with nominations accepted from the floor.

The 51-article warrant proposes $535,000 in municipal expenditures, down from last year by roughly $30,000. Also on the warrant are eight articles proposing to raise a combined $3,578 for nonprofit organizations, including American Red Cross, Community Concepts, Seniors Plus and other groups.