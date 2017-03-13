Temple town meeting is Monday night
TEMPLE - Residents will choose a selectman and deal with a relatively quiet warrant at Monday's town meeting.
Selectman Austin Foss is expected to accept a nomination to serve another term as selectman if one is made from the floor. No other positions are open for reelection at this meeting.
Proposed expenditures are approximately in line with last year's budget, according to Treasurer Sue Cantrell. "I don't think there's been that many changes," she said.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the town office.
One of the Articles on the Warrant, a most important one, is for the adoption of a Comprehensive Plan. It's a good road map for Temple's future and I do hope that Temple residents will come out to support it.
I unfortunately will not be able to make the meeting (only the second Town Meeting I will have missed in 34 years) as I'm in D.C. and will be flying to Ukraine with the Peace Corps tomorrow. So please, cast a vote for the Comprehensive Plan in my stead.