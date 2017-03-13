Temple town meeting is Monday night

TEMPLE - Residents will choose a selectman and deal with a relatively quiet warrant at Monday's town meeting.

Selectman Austin Foss is expected to accept a nomination to serve another term as selectman if one is made from the floor. No other positions are open for reelection at this meeting.

Proposed expenditures are approximately in line with last year's budget, according to Treasurer Sue Cantrell. "I don't think there's been that many changes," she said.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the town office.