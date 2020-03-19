Temple town office closed to public

TEMPLE - The Town of Temple is announcing the Town Office is now closed to the public. All meetings are cancelled. Town officials anticipate opening on Monday, March 30; however, opening dates will be evaluated to ensure employee and resident safety. At this time, all staff will continue to work and will respond to resident’s questions and concerns through phone and email.

If a service isn’t available online or you don’t have access to internet, the staff at the town office will assist in processing your town business via email, USPS or telephone. You should anticipate short delays in processing if we are waiting for checks to arrive via USPS. You can reach the Town Office staff at 778-6680 on Monday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 11 am until 5 p.m.

Thank you for your cooperation during this public health emergency. We urge you to follow the CDC guidelines and stay well.

The following is information regarding registrations, licenses.

To Re-register Your, ATV’s, Hunting & Fishing Licenses using the on-line service from Inland Fisheries and Wildlife at this link.

In some cases, you will need a printer. If you have questions on re-registering vehicles and trailers or obtaining licenses, please give us a call at 778-6680.

To Register Vehicles, New Vehicles and Boats. You may call the Town Office at 778-6680 or email at templetownoffice@yahoo.com and we will provide options on how we can register your new vehicle and boats. The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles has closed completely, so some things could take longer.

Note: Emergency Legislation has been approved regarding registrations: Licenses & Registrations (Part F). (1) Extends until 30 days after the end of the public health emergency, registrations for motor vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATV), watercraft and dogs issued by the municipality.

Code Enforcement and Assessor. Please call or email the Town Office at 778-6680, email templetownoffice@yahoo.com.

To Pay Your Taxes. Although we cannot accept payments online, you do have the option of mailing in your payments to the Town of Temple, PO Box 549, Temple, ME 04984. We also have a drop box outside of the Town Office where payments can be left at any time. If you need a receipt sent to you, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your payment. Please also include your phone number on your payment in case there are any questions.

Call 211, Maine’s informational helpline, for general information.

As always, please contact Temple town officials at 778-6680 and check out the Facebook page.