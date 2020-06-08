Temple Town Office procedures beginning June 8

TEMPLE - The Temple Town Office will be open to the public starting June 8.

Due to the size of the office, there will be a limit of two people at a time in the building with one at the counter and one in the lobby. All other are asked to wait outside, maintaining the 6 foot distancing.

The Temple Town office is still offering services via phone or e-mail using the drop box by the door or regular mail. Phone number 778-6680 e-mail: templetownoffice@yahoo.com.

The Town of Temple is asking that all customers entering the office wear a mask as recommended by the CDC. Hand sanitizer is available. The restroom is closed to the public at this time.