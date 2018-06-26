The Franklin County Sheriff's Office weekly report for June 8 – 22.

6/8/2018 1050hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a suicidal female on Beans Corner Rd in New Sharon. The female was transported to FMH.

6/9/2018 0003hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a report of an underage drinking party on the Starks Rd in New Sharon. Several juveniles were there at the party and ran into the woods to escape detection. Four juveniles were charged illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, one of the four was charged with furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor.

6/9/2018 0124hrs, Deputy Morgan conducted a traffic stop on the Starks road in New Sharon, as a result two minors in the car were charged with possession of alcohol by a minor.

On 06/09/18 02:00hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain were dispatched to assist Wilton Police for a Domestic Violence type call where the male suspect fled the scene on foot. Upon arrival K9 Bain was able to immediately pick up a track, which went through thick underbrush, swamps, and then along some ATV trails. K9 Bain located the suspect, Caleb Hupper (28) of Livermore Falls, was taken into custody without incident hiding in thick underbrush.

6/9/2018 2124hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a traffic stop on Mile Hill Rd in New Sharon regarding a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Other than an expired registration the driver was ok.

6/10/2018 0703hs, Deputy Scovil and Deputy Davol assisted Carrabassett Police with a two car head on accident in Carrabassett Valley where the occupants of one vehicle were sent by life flight.

6/10/2018 0857hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a car v. deer accident on route 27 in Chain of Ponds Twp. The deer died at the scene, the car sustained reportable damage.

6/10/2018 1211hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a theft of services complaint at the Spillover Motel in Coplin Plt. The respondent returned and paid his bill.

6/10/2018 2013hrs, Deputy Elmes investigated a car vs. deer accident on route 4 in Madrid. The driver did not report the accident and a local landowner kept the deer. Elmes issued a deer tag to the landowner.

6/10/2018 2247hrs, Sgt. Bean was called to the area of the White Elephant in Strong to assist State Police regarding a report of a burglary in progress.

6/11/2018 0025hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on East Madrid Rd in Phillips. As a result of the investigation, Autumn Hogan (18) of Phillips was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault Class D.

6/11/2018 0908hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the area of Poland Springs in Kingfield regarding a suspicious person.

6/11/2018 1132hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Madore responded to the intersection of Main St. and Tufts Pond Rd in Kingfield regarding a dump truck rollover which took down some utility lines in the process. Investigation revealed that a black 1979 Mack dump truck registered to GR Taylor & Sons of New Portland was being driven by Gilbert Taylor (69) of North New Portland was traveling east on the Tufts Pond road approaching the Main St/route 27 intersection. The dump portion of the truck was still in its upright position when it snagged onto the utility lines causing the vehicle to roll over. Trooper Jed Malcore of the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle enforcement was called to the scene to assist with the investigation. Kingfield Fire personnel assisted at the scene. No injuries were reported

6/11/2018 1157hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell made a notification of a prisoner release at a residence on the Harold Ross Rd in Dallas Plt.

6/12/2018 0107hrs, Deputy McCormick conducted a welfare check at a residence on the loon Lake Rd in Dallas Plt.

6/12/2018 0619hrs, Deputy Madore responded to a car vs. moose accident on Main St. in Kingfield. No injuries were reported.

6/12/2018 1413hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a theft of prescription medication from a residence located in Cranberry Peak Apartments in Stratton. A suspect was identified and will be charged.

6/12/2018 1600hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a 911 Hang up at Stratton Lumber in Eustis. It was a false alarm.

6/13/2018 1829hrs, Deputy Morgan investigated a harassment complaint at a residence on Main St. in Phillilps.

6/13/2018 0139hrs, Sgt. Brann assisted Trooper Bronson and Trooper Lacoste with a suicidal male on Burbank Hill Road in Strong.

6/14/2018 0046hrs, Deputy Morgan responded to a truck vs. moose accident on the Stratton Rd in Lang Twp. The truck sustained reportable damage, the moose ran off.

6/14/2018 1302hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a car vs. moose accident on route 27 in Wyman Twp. The car sustained reportable damage the moose ran off.

6/15/2018 0909hrs, Deputy Davol responded to a report of a man being a nuisance at the entrance to Poland Springs in Kingfield.

6/15/2018 2042hrs, Deputy Elms responded to a car vs. deer accident on Main St. in Eustis. The car sustained reportable damage the deer died at the scene.

6/15/18 2140hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a traffic top on the Ridge Road in Chesterville. As a result of the stop and bail search Ricky Fetterhoff (53) of Livermore Falls was arrested for possession of Hypodermic Apparatuses Class D and Violating Conditions of Release Class C. Trooper Barton and Trooper Hall assisted at the scene.

6/15/2018 2335hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a truck vs. moose accident on the Rangeley Rd in Coplin Plt. The truck sustained reportable damage, the moose died at the scene.

6/16/2018 0656hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to the head of Clearwater Lake in Industry regarding a report of a female apparently in some sort of distress. Upon arrival, Deputy Scovil found out from the woman that she had been at a party all night and was waiting for a ride home.

6/16/2018 0809hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the entrance of Poland Springs in Kingfield where it was reported that a man was creating a traffic hazard.

6/16/2018 1401hrs, Sgt. Brann, Deputy Madore responded to report of a drug overdose fatality at a residence located on Main St. in Kingfield. An investigation has been opened; the State Police Major Crimes unit was notified as well as the Medical examiner’s office.

6/16/2018 2154hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to the Franklin Somerset Credit union for an alarm. The place was secure upon arrival.

06/17/2018 0532hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a report of a man who refused to leave the porch of the complainant who lives on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon. The man left after the complainant called 911.

6/17/2018 1134hrs, Deputy Madore responded to the intersection of the Smith Rd and Borough Rd in Chesterville for a two car accident. No injuries were reported.

6/18/2018 0651hrs, Chief Deputy Lowell was made aware of a complaint where a Phillips man arrived at the communication center claiming that a Strong man had kidnapped his father. When the man was pressed for detail regarding the alleged abduction, he left. Chief Deputy Lowell went to the residence of the man’s father and found the father safe and sound at home. The following day, we were informed that the same man was being detained by the Secret Service in Washington DC.

6/18/2018 0925hrs, Deputy Davol and Deputy Doucette responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Sand Hill Loop Rd in Strong. No charges were filed.

6/18/2018 1643hrs, Deputy Elmes conducted a welfare check at a residence on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard.

6/18/2018 1716hrs, Deputy Elmes responded to a report of vandalism at a residence on Cape Cod Hill road in New Sharon.

6/18/2018 1840hrs, Sgt. Bean responded to a 911 hang up complaint on Main St. in New Sharon. It was determined to be a child playing with the phone.

6/19/2018 0739hrs, Deputy Doucette responded to a residence on Lakeside Dr. in Industry where the complainant states that man was trying to poison her well.

6/19/2018 0943hrs, Deputy Doucette conducted a welfare check at a residence on the Carthage Rd in Carthage.

6/19/2018 1142hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a single vehicle accident on route 27 in Jim Pond Twp. at the request of Troop C.

6/19/2018 1404hrs, Deputy Doucette investigated a report of trespassing at a residence on the Dixfield Rd in Weld. Two men were having issues regarding the possession of marijuana. Both were trespassed from each other’s homes.

6/19/2018 1721hrs, Sgt. Bean and K-9 Bain responded to the town of Mexico to assist Mexico police with a drug search.

6/19/2018 1735hrs, Deputy Elmes and Deputy Morgan responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the Farmington Falls Rd in New Sharon. As a result of the investigation Kelly Ross (32) of New Sharon was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault class D and Criminal Mischief class D and transported to jail without incident.

6/19/2018 2106hrs, Deputy Elmes and Sgt. Bean responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Cross St. in Chesterville. It was determined that the couple had been arguing however no charges were filed.

6/20/2018 -533hrs, Deputy Scovil responded to a car vs. deer accident on the Rangeley Road in Avon. The car sustained reportable damage, the deer died at the scene.

6/21/2018 1046hrs, Detective Ken Charles received a report of sex crime on the Weeks Mills Rd in New Sharon.

6/21/2018 1157hrs, Deputy Scovil investigated a report of a fraud which occurred on the Swan Rd in New Sharon.

6/21/2018 1351hrs, Deputy Madore assisted a stranded motorist on the New Vineyard Rd in New Vineyard.

6/21/2018 1702hrs, Deputy McCormick responded to a two car accident on the Rangeley Rd in Avon. No injuries were reported.

6/21/2018 1821hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a report of a medical emergency on the Smith Rd in New Sharon.

6/21/2018 2020hrs, Sgt. Brann responded to a two car accident on the North Chesterville Rd in Farmington. No injuries were reported.

Deputies conducted 21 building checks and found one unsecured, and 15 Elder checks during this time period.