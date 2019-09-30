Threatening charge dismissed against Wilton man

FARMINGTON - A felony charge of criminal threatening against a Wilton man was dismissed late last week, with the District Attorney's Office citing insufficient evidence.

Korey Lizine, 48 of Wilton, was arrested on Sept. 11 by the Wilton Police Department and charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony. The allegation was that Lizine had threatened another Wilton resident and previous tenant of that address outside the residence. The woman told police that Lizine picked up an axe and threatened her with it.

Last week, the District Attorney's Office dismissed the charge, citing insufficient evidence to proceed.