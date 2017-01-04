Three-vehicle crash injures three; driver charged

FARMINGTON - A Chelsea man was charged with failure to maintain control of his vehicle after police say he fell asleep and caused a three-vehicle crash that injured three people on Wilton Road Tuesday afternoon.

Erik Dodge, 21, was traveling on Wilton Road when police say he fell asleep at the wheel and his 2005 Honda Accord crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic.

In the opposite lane, driver Nancy Hutchinson, 72 of Carthage, tried to avoid the crash but glanced off the back of Dodge's car. That then propelled her 2003 Honda Pilot into the opposite lane and into a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by Nevada Daigle, 42, of Jay, according to Officer Ryan Rosie's report.

Emergency crews were called at 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hutchinson, her passenger, Daveen Houghton, 83, of Carthage, and Daigle received minor injuries and were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar ambulance.

Dodge was summons on a charge of failure to maintain control of the vehicle, a moving violation.

Farmington Fire Rescue personnel assisted at the scene.