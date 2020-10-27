Thursday meeting in Temple on internet access

TEMPLE - Residents of Temple will be meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 29 at the Town Hall to ask questions about how a proposed project to bring high speed internet access - the kind necessary for on-line learning, businesses and health care - will affect them in terms of improved services and added costs.

Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required of those attending, say the selectmen.

The project, spearheaded by the Greater Franklin Development Corporation, also includes neighboring towns of Wilton, Weld, Carthage, and Washington and Perkins Townships. It has already received a $1 million federal grant to be matched by a state grant now in the works, says Temple Selectman Austin Foss. A buy-in by all the towns will be required to make the project work, according to Charlie Woodworth of GFDC

The informational meeting, says Foss, will be followed by an up or down informed vote at or before the 2021 Town Meeting. Answering the questions on Thursday, will be Woodworth and a representative of Matrix which is investing $7 million in the project and has carried out similar projects for Verizon in Vermont and Massachusetts.

Resident received a flier on the proposed project this summer.