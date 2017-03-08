Town Farm Road crash sends one to hospital

FARMINGTON - Ice is suspected as the primary cause of a crash on the Town Farm Road Tuesday morning, resulting in a Madrid woman being transported to the hospital.

A 2003 Nissan Pathfinder owned and operated by Carl Beu, 76 of Madrid, was driving southbound along the Town Farm Road when it reached a curve known locally as Ledge Corner at approximately 6:51 a.m. Police say that the operator lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and rolled several times.

Farmington police, fire and NorthStar EMS responded to the scene. The vehicle passenger, Anita Beau, 80 of Madrid, was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital with possible minor injuries. Officer Ryan Rosie investigated the incident.