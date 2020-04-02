Town of Jay posts updated hours, transfer station changes

JAY - In order to comply with the Governor’s Stay Health at Home order, the Town Office will be reducing the hours that employees are present in the office.

Staff will be in the facility on Tuesdays (8-4 p.m.) and Thursdays (8-5 p.m.) only. The drop box will be available in front of the office during those hours. At other times, town employees will be working remotely and will be checking the phone message so please feel free to leave a message on days that they are not present. The office number is 897-6785. Residents are also encouraged to contact town employees via email (please go to our webpage at www.jay-maine.org for email addresses for each department) or you can message through the Town of Jay Facebook page.

"We will be working with our citizens to try to continue to meet your needs during these challenging times," a statement released by the town said Thursday.

All other municipal buildings will continue to be closed to the public including the Police Department (897-6766), Public Works Garage (897-4920) and Transfer Station (897-5552). Citizens are encouraged to call the respective departments with concerns, send an email or contact the Town Office. In case of emergency, call 911.

The Jay Transfer Station will remain open. However, residents are being strongly encouraged to utilize curbside pickup rather than coming into the Transfer Station. In order to reduce the material that staff handles, single sort recycling is not being accepted at the transfer station and should instead be put out for curbside pickup. The Share Shack will continue to be closed until further notice. Employees at the transfer station are not assisting citizens with removing material from their vehicles and are actively engaging in social distancing. Effective immediately, the transfer station will no longer be accepting waste that requires town employees to handle it in order to process. This includes e-waste, such as TVs, as well as freon-containing devices and tires. Residents are asked to hold those materials until the transfer station reopens to normal operations.

"We appreciate your understanding as we try to maintain our services but reduce exposure to employees as well as our citizens," the statement said, regarding the transfer station.

Citizens have several options to conduct some municipal business online. If you have questions about these services, please call the town. These options include:

Re-register Your Vehicle. This can be done through a link on our website. Go to www.jay-maine.org and click on the Town Office tab on the left. Scroll halfway down the page and click on the Rapid Renewal link. You will need your old registration, insurance card and mileage.

Re-register Your ATV, Boats and Hunting & Fishing Licenses: This can be done on the State’s website at: https://www.maine.gov/ifw/ If you scroll part way down the page you will see “Information for Your Maine Outdoor Adventure” and there are links to buy your hunting and fishing license, register your ATV or Boat, etc. You will need your old license and a printer. If you have questions on re-registering online, please give us a call at 897-6785.

Pay Your Taxes and Sewer Bill: Although we cannot accept payments online, you do have the option of mailing in your payment to the Town of Jay, 340 Main Street, Jay, ME 04239 or dropping your payment in the drop box in front of the Town Office on Tuesday and Thursday (checks and money orders only, not cash). Please call the Town Office for the amount of any interest that might be due. Please also include your phone number on your payment in case there are any questions.

Feel free to contact us at 897-6785 and visit the town's Facebook page for community information.