Town officials counsel patience as crews remove snow

Town officials are asking that residents be patient as crews work to remove the snow dumped across the county by a series of storms.

The heavy snowfall has narrowed roads, consumed parking spots and left intersections with high banks. Complicating public snow removal efforts is the need for residents to clear their own driveways, sometimes resulting in snow being left in public roadways.

State law says that "[a] person may not place and allow to remain on a public way snow or slush that has not accumulated there naturally." The issue that local crews were dealing with, Wilton Town Manager Rhonda Irish said in an email Thursday, was that snow pushed into a roadway could freeze and cause damage to plows and other equipment.

"We want people to be aware that town crews are doing the best they can for clearing snow, winging back snow banks and trying to widen the streets back out again, as well as get the sidewalks plowed and the fire hydrants cleared out," she said. "All of this will take time, but town workers are still out there."

Town Manager Richard Davis agreed, thanking residents for their patience and understanding. "These guys have been pushing it around the clock," he said of the town crews. "We can't be everywhere at once."

Of particular concern are intersections, where high banks can obstruct sight lines. Davis asked that people be careful and take extra time to ensure the road was clear before they made a turn.

"We're all in the same boat," Davis said.