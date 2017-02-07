Tractor trailer skids across lanes, closes Wilton Road Tuesday morning

WILTON - Police said traveling a little too fast on a slippery road was the cause of a tractor trailer sliding and jackknifing across traffic lanes on Routes 2&4 this morning.

No one was injured in the traffic accident that caused minor damaged the tractor trailer and shut down the road for about an hour.

Emergency crews were called at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to the accident scene which occurred in front of Dutch Treat restaurant on Routes 2&4 or Wilton Road.

According to Wilton Officer Brian Lynch, the tractor-trailer's driver Jamarson Aurelien, 24, of Hartford, Conn., was heading east down Burgess Hill, went through the intersection at Route 156 and then skidded across the lanes of traffic, blocking the road.

"He was going a little too fast for the road conditions at the time," Lynch said. Light snow was falling at the time.

The tractor trailer, empty at the time of the crash, was on its way to pick up water at the Poland Spring bottling plant in Kingfield.

That portion of Wilton Road was shut down for about an hour as crews worked to remove the trailer. Wilton Fire Department assisted at the scene.