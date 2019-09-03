Trafficking charge dismissed for Washington Township man

FARMINGTON - A Wilton man charged with aggravated trafficking had his charge dismissed late last week, with the state citing a lack of evidence.

Robin Cobb, 46 of Washington Township, was previously arrested on the charge of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony, following a Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigation.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County court, MDEA began investigating Cobb after receiving information that he was trafficking in methamphetamine through the mail. Two packages were diverted and eventually searched by the United States Postal Service inspector, revealing a combined 2,000-plus grams of white powder.

Cobb told police that the packages were his but that they contained Isopropylbenzylamine, a legal substance that he used to clean vehicle headlights.

On Aug. 29, a dismissal was filed by Assistant Attorney General David Fisher for the trafficking charge, citing insufficient evidence as the reason.