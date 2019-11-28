Tree in Route 27 causes two crashes within one minute

NEW VINEYARD - A downed tree on Route 27 caused two crashes approximately one minute apart this morning, as first responders dealt with a series of vehicle-related mishaps after a late-November snowstorm swept through the county.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Sgt. Nathan Bean responded to Route 27 in New Vineyard at 6:16 a.m. this morning after receiving a report of a roll-over. Christopher Mondor, 44 of Farmington, was operating a 2009 Toyota in the northbound lane when he tried to avoid a tree that had fallen into the roadway. The Toyota ran off the road and rolled over.

Then, approximately one minute later, a second crash was reported at the same location. A blue 2013 Ford Focus, operated by Rodney Emery, 60 of North New Portland, was also headed north when it encountered the same tree. The vehicle drove over the top of the tree, causing significant damage to the car's underside.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash, Nichols said.

Three other vehicle-related incidents were reported last night, beginning with a vehicle off the road on the Norton Hill Road in Strong at 8:34 p.m. Deputy Brian McCormick responded, finding no reportable damage.

Less than an hour later, at 9:20 p.m., Deputy David Davol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Sandy River Plantation. A red 2004 Subaru had run off the road. Operator Craig Lee, 76 of Westbrook, was not injured in the incident.

A few minutes later, at 9:45 p.m., McCormick responded to another incident on the Mercer Road in what was originally reported as New Sharon. It was determined that the vehicle had actually run off the road in Mercer and the Somerset County Sheriff's Office was notified.