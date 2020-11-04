Trump, Collins and Golden win Franklin County tallies

Franklin County voters broke in favor of incumbent President Donald Trump over challenger Joe Biden by a little less than 700 votes, with all towns and communities reporting unofficial results Wednesday morning.

The Trump/Pence ticket received 8,746 votes while Biden/Harris got 8,053. That result is similar to the numbers reported across the 2nd Congressional District. The incumbent is expected to net a single electoral vote here, while Biden will take the corresponding 1st Congressional District vote as well as the statewide result, for a total of three electoral votes.

Incumbent Sen. Susan Collins outperformed the president in Franklin County, receiving 9,806 votes, while challenger Sara Gideon received 6,262 votes. According to statewide media, Collins' share across the state currently appears to be in excess of 50 percent, which would avoid a Ranked-Choice Voting tally. In Franklin County, third-party candidates Max Linn received 321 votes, while Lisa Savage received 955.

Incumbent Congressman Jared Golden is currently leading challenger Dale Crafts with roughly 53 percent of the vote across the state. In Franklin County, Golden received roughly 56 percent of the vote, or 9,832 to Crafts' 7,586 votes.