Two charged with animal cruelty after malnourished dog found in Madrid

MADRID - Two individuals have been charged with felony cruelty to animals after they allegedly left a malnourished dog in a residence on the Reeds Mill Road.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Sandy Burke responded to the Madrid property on Sept. 3 at 1:15 p.m., after receiving a report that people staying at the residence had departed and left their dog behind. Burke discovered the animal, a 10-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, which was described as "very malnourished." The dog was transported to the Lewiston Veterinary Hospital where it was determined it could not be saved and that it had to be euthanized.

Burke and FCSO Lt. David St. Laurent investigated and determined that one of the owners, Christopher Elliott, 40 of Madrid, had been arrested on July 22 and remained in jail since. The other owner, Nichols said, is believed to be Crystal Webber, 31 of Farmington. Webber reportedly told investigators that she tried to get rid of the dog but was unable to do so, so she left it behind weeks earlier.

Elliott and Webber were both charged with cruelty to animals, a Class C felony. Initial appearances in court have been scheduled for Oct. 24.