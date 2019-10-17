Update: No school for RSU 9 elementary students today

[Update 9:29 a.m.] - Due to the storm and power outages, school has been cancelled today, Oct. 17, for elementary students at Regional School Unit 9. This includes students attending Academy Hill School, Cascade Brook School, Cape Cod Hill School, G.D. Cushing School and W.G. Mallett School.

All MSAD 58 schools are on a two-hour delay today, Oct. 17, due to road closures and power outages associated with the wind and rain that is impacting the county.

There is also a two-hour delay for RSU 9 elementary schools.