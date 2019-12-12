Two plead guilty to charges relating to meth lab

FARMINGTON - A local couple recently pleaded guilty to charges associated with a methamphetamine lab that operated out of a residence on the Knowlton Corner Road earlier this year.

Douglas S. Theriault, 38 of Dover-Foxcroft, pleaded guilty to aggravated operation of a meth lab, a Class A felony; conspiracy to commit unlawful operation of a meth lab, a Class B felony; and three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Katherine A. Theriault, 29 of Farmington, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit unlawful operation of a meth lab, a Class C felony.

The charges relate to the Farmington police discovering a jug, believed to have been utilized in the "one-pot" method of manufacturing meth, as well as ingredients relating to the creation of the drug on May 15. Police responded to the address after receiving a report of a possible drug overdose, with FPD Sgt. Edward Hastings IV administering Narcan, an opioid blocker drug, and rescue breaths to Douglas Theriault prior to the resident's transportation to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Per the arrest affidavit filed with the court system, there were three children in the house, ages 7, 3 and 1. Hastings wrote that the children were in the living room, with a short dividing wall between them and the kitchen where Douglas Theriault had collapsed.

Police Officer Jacob Richards saw a "one-pot meth lab" jug on the lawn to the left of the entryway door. Later, after executing a search warrant, police found the ingredients to make meth in Douglas Theriault's bedroom. An agent with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency interviewed Katherine Theriault, who reportedly admitted to buying Pseudoephedrine, an ingredient used in the manufacture of meth.

Katherine S. Theriault received an 18-month, deferred sentence on the felony conspiracy charge. If she refrains from further criminal conduct and does not use or possess illegal drugs and/or meth precursor drugs, such as Pseudoephedrine, she will be allowed to withdraw her guilty plea and instead plead to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge, receiving credit for time served. If she doesn't abide by the deferred disposition conditions, the felony plea will stand and she could receive up to a five-year prison sentence. She would also have to pay a $500 fine.

Douglas Theriault was not sentenced, allowing him time to complete a residential treatment program. The terms of his arranged plea would include a five-year Department of Corrections sentence, with all but 18 months suspended, followed by two years of probation. He would also need to pay $360 in restitution and a $400 fine.