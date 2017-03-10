Two snowmobilers in hospital following ice fishing shack collision

INDUSTRY - Two men were transported to Central Maine Medical Center Monday, after their snowmobile struck an ice fishing shack on Clearwater Lake.

According to Maine Warden Service spokesman Cpl. John MacDonald, first responders were called to the lake shortly after midnight on March 6. The initial report was that two snowmobilers, Brent Casavant, 22 of New Vineyard, and Andrew Salisbury, 21 of Farmington, were overdue to return. Wardens located both men at 131 West Shore Road, near the lake.

According to MacDonald, wardens determined that Casavant had been operating a snowmobile on Clearwater Lake and had collided with an ice fishing shack at a high rate of speed. Both Casavant and passenger Salisbury sustained serious head injuries and were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar EMS. Only one of the two men was wearing a helmet, according to MacDonald.

Both men were eventually transported to CMMC, one via LifeFlight and the other via ambulance.

In a statement, MacDonald described the crash scene as a debris field nearly 100 yards in length. The case remains under investigation.