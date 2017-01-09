Two-vehicle crash at Route 133 and McCrillis Corner Road in Wilton

WILTON - Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 133/Livermore Fall Road and McCrillis Corner Road this morning.

At 9:15 on Monday morning, police, fire and a NorthStar ambulance were called to the scene, said Wilton Police Department Officer Ethan Kyes.

According to his investigation, driver Darcy Everett, 37, of New Sharon, had stopped her Pontiac minivan at the McCrillis Corner Road intersection and didn't see the Subaru Outback traveling on Route 133 when she pulled out to cross the road and the vehicles collided.

Elizabeth Bremner, 46, of Farmington, was driving the Outback. Neither driver was transported to the hospital. Both vehicles received significant front end damage and were towed from the scene.

Wilton Fire Department personnel assisted at the scene with traffic control and clean up.