Two-vehicle crash in Carrabassett Valley sends three to the hospital

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - A motor vehicle accident on Route 27 resulted in three people being transported to the hospital yesterday, including two that were airlifted to Central Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to information released by Carrabassett Valley Police Department Assistant Chief Rick Billian, police, NorthStar EMS and firefighters from Carrabassett Valley and Kingfield's departments responded to the crash scene at approximately 7:03 a.m. Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Route 27, also known as Carrabassett Drive, near the intersection with Hazelwood Drive.

A gray 2012 Toyota SUV was traveling northbound on Route 27 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Mazda utility head on, according to Billian. The Toyota was operated by Andrew Brockelman, 22 of Boxford, Mass., while the Mazda was operated by Richard Spiess 75, of Southwest Harbor. Also in the Mazda was passenger Leann Spiess, 69, also of Southwest Harbor.

Firefighters from both departments and NorthStar EMS helped extricate the occupants. LifeFlight helicopters responded to the Carrabassett Valley Airport to transport the Richard and Leann Spiess to CMMC in Lewiston. Richard Spiess had multiple leg fractures and possible internal injuries, while Leann Spiess had chest, shoulder and hip injuries.

NorthStar transported Brockelman to Franklin Memorial Hospital with a leg fracture.

Billian said that the incident is under investigation. CVPD Officer Corey Ceccarelli is the investigating officer.

"This crash is still under investigation and we are currently interviewing witnesses," Billian said in the release. "At this point in time it is too early to pinpoint the cause of the crash."

Franklin County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.